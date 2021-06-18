New Delhi: Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she knocked the Calcutta High Court’s door challenging the Nandigram election result, Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief said, “How do you lose an election twice? First, at the hustings and then, like a sore loser, challenging people’s verdict in the court.”He stated it would be fascinating to see Mamata Banerjee suffer the humiliation of Nandigram defeat twice over. Also Read - Mamata Moves Calcutta HC Challenging Nandigram Poll Loss Against Suvendu, Hearing Today

Earlier on Thursday, the TMC supremo had filed an election petition before the Calcutta High Court challenging her narrow loss in the Nandigram seat to Suvendu Adhikari. Notably, this was Banerjee's first electoral loss in 32 years. The matter has been listed for hearing on Friday.

What does The Petition say?

The Trinamool Congress supremo, in her petition, has accused Adhikari of committing corrupt practices as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The alleged corrupt practices included "bribery, undue influence, spreading enmity", according to her petition.

Banerjee also claimed in her plea that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

What Happened in Nandigram on May 2?

The Election Commission had declared Adhikari the winner and the Trinamool Congress supremo the runner-up in the fiercely contested election for the Nandigram constituency.

Alleging discrepancies and malpractices in the counting process and refusal of requests for recounting of votes by the returning officer, Banerjee had said following declaration of the results that the doors of the court would be knocked on the issue.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) even wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal seeking “immediate re-counting of votes and postal ballots” in the Nandigram constituency, but recounting was refused for reasons unknown.

“Such refusal is bad in law and coloured. We demand an immediate recounting of Nandigram AC 210 to preserve the sanctity of the electoral process,” the TMC had said in a letter to the CEO

However, despite Banerjee losing the seat to Adhikari, who was once her close aid, the TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. While the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.