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Setback for Himanta Biswa Sarma? Nandita Gorlosa joins Congress ahead of Assam polls; all you need to know about veteran BJP leader

Setback for Himanta Biswa Sarma? Nandita Gorlosa joins Congress ahead of Assam polls; all you need to know about veteran BJP leader

Former BJP MLA from Assam's Haflong Nandita Gorlosa has switched her allegiance to Congress with just a day left before the deadline for filing nominations. She was the sitting MLA from Haflong (ST) constituency. Here's all you need to know about her

Nandita Gorlosa has joined Congress after she was denied a ticket from the BJP in Assam elections. Nandita Gorlosa/Instagram

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Assam politician Nandita Gorlosa is under the spotlight for switching to the Congress Party from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the last minute. She took this step after the BJP denied her a ticket for the upcoming polls, instead nominating polls, instead nominating Rupali Langthasa from the seat.

What has come as a surprise is that her defection came just a day before the deadline for filing nominations. Just a few days ago, Gorlosa submitted her resignation to Assam BJP Dilip Saikia, stepping down from her ministerial post and primary membership.

Here is all you need to know about her.

Who is Nandita Gorlosa?

Nandita Gorlosa is an Assam politician and the sitting MLA from Haflong (ST) constituency in the state assembly. Born on May 13, 1977, Gorlosa hails from Haflong in the hill district of Dima Hasao.

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According to official reports, Gorlosa was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Haflong in 2021 on a BJP ticket. After her victory, she was inducted into the Assam cabinet and handled portfolios such as mines and minerals, and tribal faith and culture.

She emerged as a significant political voice in the region and built a support base among tribal communities in the constituency.

Sharing the news on the social media platform X, Congress wrote, “We are very happy to announce that Smt Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress party. She has been the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years, and she has always stood for her beliefs and principles.” She joined the party in the presence of senior leaders, including Assam Congress general secretary Nirmal Langthasa.

General Secretary, AICC In-Charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh Alwar tweets, “Those who truly want to protect Assam and make it prosperous are standing with Congress. We are pleased to welcome Smt. Nandita Gorlosa (Cabinet Minister of Assam) into the Congress family. For the past… pic.twitter.com/GhTvAVeQI4 — IANS (@ians_india) March 22, 2026

Congress further confirmed that Gorlosa will be fielded as its candidate from the Haflong constituency. “Congress will declare her as our candidate for the Haflong seat tomorrow,” the statement noted.

Earlier, the BJP stated that several MLAs will be denied tickets as a part of the party’s larger plan. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the Dima Hasao district and said that the 18 sitting MLAs would be denied tickets and given different responsibilities.

Assam Election

Assam is heading to the polls on April 9, while the results will be announced on May 4. Along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry will be heading to polls in March.

The major contest is set to be between two alliances, led by the BJP and the Congress, while attention will also be on the fate of the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, which is contesting the polls alone after a long gap.

Sarma is banking on several cash incentive schemes, such as Orunodoi, under which Rs. 1,250 is being given to 40 lakh women every month. The government is also highlighting the big industrial investments Assam received under its tenure.

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