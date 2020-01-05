Islamabad: Two days after a mob vandalised Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Punjab province of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack and asserted that such incidents will “find zero tolerance and protection from the government, including the police and judiciary”. Khan, like always, also dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi into it and likened the Nankana incident to ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across India. He also accused Indian police of leading the ‘anti-Muslim attacks’.

“The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities is this: the former is against my vision and will find zero tolerance & protection from the government, including the police and judiciary”, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief tweeted.

In contrast, Modi's RSS vision supports minorities oppression & the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020

Upping the ante against PM Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Pakistan PM further said,”Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by the Modi government but Indian police leading anti-Muslim attacks.”

While the reports claimed that the mob was led by the family of Mohammed Hassan, the man who had abducted and converted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the Pakistan Foreign Office had claimed that the incident in Nankana Sahib was the result of an “altercation between two Muslim groups” and that it should not be portrayed as a communal issue.

Condemning the vandalism, India had asked the Imran Khan-led government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the members of the Sikh community. The Indian government also demanded strong action against the miscreants.