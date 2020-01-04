New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned “the unwarranted and unprovoked’ mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Besides, she also asked the Narendra Modi-led Centre to take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure security for the pilgrims.

Yesterday, a mob had pelted stones on one of the holiest Sikh shrines in the world. Reports had claimed that the mob, which attacked the Gurudwara was led by the family of Mohammad Hassan, the boy who allegedly abducted and converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, (daughter of the gurdwara’s granthi).

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has condemned the unwarranted and unprovoked attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an unruly mob of miscreants,” a Congress statement read.

Expressing dismay and concern on the safety of Sikh pilgrims and the employees, the Congress president also called upon the Indian government to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure security for the pilgrims and adequate security for the Holy shrine to prevent any future attacks. “Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits,” the statement further added.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi’s son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also condemned the attack saying,”The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible. Bigotry is a dangerous, age-old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote.”