New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order which allowed the house arrest of four Trinamool heavyweights— Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada case. The Central Bureau of Investigation wants the High Court hearing to be adjourned. Notably, a five-member bench of the Calcutta High Court is scheduled to hear the TMC leaders’ bail plea today. Also Read - Narada String Case: Mamata Banerjee Made Party in CBI Transfer Plea Filed Before HC

Earlier on May 21, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the shifting of leaders to house arrest from jail incarceration. The court directed that the two ministers, during their period of house arrest, can deal with official files sent to them online and hold meetings through video conferencing. Modifying its earlier order of May 17, the division bench directed that “considering the age and health issues of the accused, three of whom are said to be admitted in hospital, instead of custody in jail, all the accused persons can be put under house arrest in their own homes.”

The judges of the division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal had referred the matter to a larger bench. For the purpose, the Acting Chief Justice constituted a five-judge bench consisting of himself, Justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Arijit Banerjee. The matter will be taken up for hearing at 11 am today.

Notably, all four Bengal leaders were arrested by the CBI on May 17 in connection with the Narada sting tape case that is being investigated by the agency as per a 2017 order of the high court.

The Narada sting tapes, made public before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, were claimed to have been shot in 2014, wherein people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours.

The sting operation was allegedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News portal. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.