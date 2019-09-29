New Delhi: A day after probing BJP leader Mukul Roy for more than two hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Sunday visited his house and reconstructed the happenings of the Naranda sting scam.

“We reconstructed the situation at his house, we made both SMH Mirza and Mukul Roy sit face to face and did videography. A huge amount of money transaction was made in the case,” DSP, CBI, Ranjit Kumar who is the investigating officer in the Narada sting case, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The DSP further said that the BJP leader well-cooperated with the CBI team in the procedures today. On Saturday, the CBI had also probed the BJP leaders at its office in Kolkata for two hours and said Roy had cooperated with in the investigation well in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

Soon after coming out of the CBI office, Roy had slammed West Bengal Chief Minister, saying she has hatched a conspiracy against him in the scam case.

“Mamata Banerjee is hatching a big conspiracy against me. Whoever is being arrested for corruption, they are being told to take the name of Mukul Roy,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Roy on Saturday appeared before the CBI for questioning as he could not appear earlier citing ‘personal reasons’. He said he will cooperate with the probe agency whenever he gets a call from them. He also claimed that he was not involved in the scam.

“I would like to state that I am always ready to face the probe agency, because I know I have no involvement in the case,” he said while leaving the CBI office.

Prior to probing Roy, the CBI had on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the case.

This is not the first time that Roy is being probed by the CBI, he was last month also interrogated by the CBI along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker KD Singh and whistleblower Mathew Samuel in the scam case.

Narada news portal managing director Mathew Samuel had in 2016 released a sting video on his news portal which showed a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, allegedly taking money on camera.