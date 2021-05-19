Kolkata: The Narada sting tape case which was to be heard today at the Calcutta High Court, has now been adjourned till Thursday. And, view of the adjournment on Wednesday, and all four leaders– Bengal ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra, and former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee will continue to remain in judicial custody. Also Read - Sultan Ahmed, TMC MP From Uluberia, Dies, Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock

The petition of the CBI seeking transfer of trial in the case and the recalling application filed by the four leaders on the high court’s stay order on the bail granted by a CBI court on Monday will be further heard by the division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee on Thursday. Also Read - Narada sting: Calcutta High Court directs CBI to launch probe against TMC leaders, Mamata Banerjee says BJP behind sting

The high court on Monday night stayed the lower court’s decision to grant bail to the four leaders, arrested and charge-sheeted by the CBI in the Narada sting case. The division bench had said that it deemed it appropriate to stay the special court’s order and direct that the “accused person shall be treated to be in judicial custody till further orders”. The four leaders were arrested on Monday morning from their residences in the city in connection with the Narada sting case that is being investigated by the CBI on an order by the high court. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee orders probe into Narada sting tapes

(With PTI inputs)