New Delhi: After being questioned for more than two hours by the CBI in the Narada sting operation case, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy on Saturday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is hatching a ‘big conspiracy’ against him in the case.

“Mamata Banerjee is hatching a big conspiracy against me. Whoever is being arrested for corruption, they are being told to take the name of Mukul Roy,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Roy on Saturday appeared before the CBI for questioning as he could not come earlier citing ‘personal reasons’. He said he will cooperate with the probe agency whenever he gets a call from them. He also claimed that he was not involved in the scam.

“I would like to state that I am always ready to face the probe agency, because I know I have no involvement in the case,” he said while leaving the CBI office.

When asked by reports as to why he was saying like this, Roy said: “Yes, I am saying this. Have you seen the footage? Have you seen me taking money from anybody?”

A former railway minister, Roy was one of the many influential political leaders who was caught in the sting operation conducted by Narada news portal in 2016. In the video footages, many people looking like TMC leaders were seen taking money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

Roy, who was TMC MP that time, was purportedly seen in the video talking to Narada news portal managing director Mathew Samuel. The sting operation was conducted in 2014.

Earlier in the day, in a shocking confession, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar admitted that she had taken a donation from Mathew Samuel for election purpose. She also said that she has receipts as proof and had informed the Election Commission about it earlier.

“I accept that I had taken donations from Mathew Samuel, I have receipts too. All political parties accept donations to fight elections. I have taken money as a donation for election and have declared it to the Election Commission,” Kakoli told ANI.

She had also appeared before the probe agency two days back for a voice test in connection with the Narada scam. She herself had come to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata and got her voice sample recorded.

Prior to this, the probe agency had on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the case. He was later sent to five-day CBI custody by a special court.