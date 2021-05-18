Kolkata: Hours after four former ministers of West Bengal were arrested by the CBI in the Narada sting tape case, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former leader Sovan Chatterjee reportedly suffered from breathlessness and were rushed to SSKM hospital in Kolkata in the wee hours of Tuesday. They were admitted to the hospital around 3:40 AM and are currently on oxygen support. Meanwhile, ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee continued to remain in jail. Also Read - Narada Case: Calcutta High Court Stays Bail Order of TMC Ministers, MLA

The leaders were sent to Presidency Jail last night from Nizam Palace, a building that houses the CBI office, amid tight security after medical tests in connection with the Narada sting tape case. According to reports, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee fell sick soon after and were immediately admitted to the correctional facility hospital at first. However, as their health worsened, they were shifted to the Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Family members of the four were present outside the correctional home when they were taken inside. "I have full faith in the judiciary. The BJP can employ anybody to harass me," Hakim said outside the Nizam Palace.

Trinamool Congress activists held frenzied demonstrations across the state against the arrest of two senior ministers and a party MLA by the CBI. The party workers, who were angry with the central agency and hurled stones at its office, broke into jubilation after a special CBI court granted them interim bail.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday night stayed a special CBI court’s decision to grant bail to the four who were arrested and charge-sheeted by the agency in the Narada sting tape case.

The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.