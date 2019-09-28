New Delhi: In another major development to the Narada sting operation case, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Saturday admitted receiving a donation from Narada news portal managing director Mathew Samuel for election purpose. She also said that she has receipts as proof and had informed the Election Commission about it earlier.

“I accept that I had taken donations from Mathew Samuel, I have receipts too. All political parties accept donations to fight elections. I have taken money as a donation for election and have declared it to the Election Commission,” Kakoli told ANI.

The honest confession from the TMC MP comes two days after she gave her voice test to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Narada scam. She herself had come to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata and got her voice sample recorded.

“Being a law-abiding citizen, I have cooperated with the CBI earlier and will continue to do so,” Kakoli told PTI, adding, “The CBI is carrying out the (Narada) investigation and it is necessary to unearth those who have hatched a conspiracy against us.”

As per updates, Kakoli is among top 10 leaders and ministers of the TMC who have been summoned by the CBI for the voice test. A host of TMC leaders, including Subhendu Adhikary, were earlier summoned by the CBI in connection with the case.

Prior to this, the CBI had on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the Narada case. He was later sent to five-day CBI custody by a special court.

Mathew Samuel had in 2016 released a sting video on his news portal showing a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, allegedly taking money on camera. The clip came to the fore just before the state Assembly elections.

Along with the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money trail in connection with the case. These agencies have probed a number of legislators and TMC leaders so far in the sting operation case.