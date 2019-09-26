New Delhi: In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the Narada sting footage case. He is the first one to be arrested in this case, which showed him along with 13 people, including Trinamool Congress leaders, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasun Banerjee, Sougata Roy, and others allegedly taking cash.

The IPS officer SMH Mirza, along with other Trinamool Congress had their name in an FIR lodged by the probe agency in the Narada sting footage case. And, they were summoned back in June this year. As per the Narada news website, Mirza, the former Superintendent of Police, Burdwan district in West Bengal, was a “key person who collected funds for the Trinamool Congress”.

Notably, Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

The FIR was launched by the central investigation agency under several provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, on April 17, 2017, against 13 people, including various state ministers, MPs of Trinamool Congress and Mirza. This happened after Calcutta High Court ordered to conduct a preliminary inquiry in the Narada sting footage case.

Prior to this in August, a senior CBI officer had said that they are waiting to receive the sanction to file the first charge-sheet in the Narada case naming the above four as accused. The investigative agency was cross-examining people in question.

In 2016, the Editor and Managing Director of Narada news portal, Samuel, had uploaded video footage in which a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and Ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera in exchange for promising favours to a fictitious company. Notably, the video was out just before the West Bengal Assembly elections.