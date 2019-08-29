Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday sought Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s permission to prosecute 3 Trinamool Congress MPs, in connection with the 2016 Narada sting operation, NDTV reported.

The TMC leaders in question are Sougata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee.

“We are yet to receive sanction. Once received, we will file the first charge-sheet in the Narada case naming the above four as an accused,” a senior CBI officer told the leading news channel.

The investigative agency is also cross-examining MP K.D. Singh, Narada News Managing Director Mathew Samuel and a third person in connection with the Narada sting operation.

In 2016, Samuel, the Editor and Managing Director of Narada news portal, had broadcast a sting video just before the West Bengal Assembly elections. In the video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and Ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the money trail in the case.

Several legislators and TMC leaders have been quizzed so far.

