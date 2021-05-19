Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak have been made parties in a transfer petition filed by the CBI during a hearing in the Calcutta High Court. The investigative agency also sought police custody for the four accused. A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal fixed the matter for hearing at 2 pm on Wednesday. Also Read - Mamata Camps at CBI Office After Detention Of Bengal Ministers In Narada Sting Case, Challenges Probe Agency To Arrest Her

Besides Banerjee and Ghatak, the probe agency has also made Trinamool Congress MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee a party in its petition before the high court.

The bench will also hear petitions by ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee for recall of its order staying the bail granted by a CBI court in connection with their arrest in the case, on Monday.

The CBI on Monday morning apprehended state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee in connection with its probe into the sting operation, in which politicians were purportedly caught accepting bribes on camera. A special CBI court, however, granted them interim bail later in the day.

Representing the CBI, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta had on Monday evening told the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee that an extraordinary situation had evolved, with the chief minister of the state sitting on a dharna outside the office of the investigating agency.

What is Narada String Case?

The Narada tapes, which were allegedly shot sometime in 2014, were made public in 2016, months before the state went to the polls. The purported videos showed about a dozen Trinamool leaders, MPs and ministers accepting cash on camera from the operator’ of a fictitious company.

In March 2017, the Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to probe the tapes following which the agency filed an FIR against 13 persons in April 2017, including the four persons who were arrested on Monday.