Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday and wishes are pouring in from all quarters. From Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several bigwigs have posted birthday greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - PM Modi Turns 70: A Look at How Narendra Modi Celebrated his Last 5 Birthdays | In Pictures

PM Modi was born in Gujarat’s Vadnagar on September 17, 1950.

Many world leaders have also extended birthday greetings to him. Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli wished the PM good health and happiness while Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated PM Modi and said that he values the kind, friendly relations that have developed between the two over the last few years.

Meanwhile, to mark PM Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched ‘Seva Saptah’ under which many social initiatives like blood donation camps, planting saplings, cleanliness drive will be undertaken.

In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, BJP workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at Sri Kamatchi Amman Temple, following which it was distributed among the people.

Seventy virtual conferences on the life and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be organised through webinars since holding an exhibition highlighting the exemplary work done by Modi would not be possible in the pandemic.