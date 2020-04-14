Live Updates

  • 10:28 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: PM seeks people’s support in seven things, including taking care of elderly, maintaining social distancing and helping poor

  • 10:24 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems, says the Prime Minister



  • 10:18 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: Next one week there will be more strictness. Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions

  • 10:14 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: PM Modi announces extension of lockdown till May 3 to combat the spread of COVID-19



  • 10:11 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: India is full of festivals and you all our following discipline and celebrating festivals. I pray for the well-being of all of you, says PM Narendra Modi.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: Even when India did not have a single corona patient, India had begun screening passengers from COVID-19 affected countries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • 10:06 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: We the People of India in our Constitution is reflected in the united fight against coronavirus. This is a true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar

  • 10:05 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: People have saved the country while facing difficulties, says PM

  • 10:05 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: India’s fight against coronavirus is going on very strongly, says the Prime Minister

  • 10:02 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: We are winning fight against COVID-19, says the Prime Minister.

New Delhi: With focus on saving both ‘jaan and jahan’ (lives and livelihood), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Tuesday, the last day of the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Notably, PM Modi, on March 24, had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Explained: How Lockdown 2.o Would be Different From Ongoing Curfew?

It is widely expected that the period of the lockdown may be extended today, till the end of the month as a total of 324 people have lost their lives across the country with over 9,300 confirmed cases.

Reports claimed that Prime Minister’s Office is contemplating a graded lifting of lockdown measures, and marking the country into red, yellow and green zones, depending on the severity of the coronavirus spread.

Government sources say, areas under yellow and green zones may get some exemptions as the Centre is focusing on revival of economic activities. Moreover, the government is considering giving more reprieve to the agricultural, infrastructure and industrial  sectors.

Prime Minister Modi, after his virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers had also hinted at pushing economic activities as he said it was important to save lives as well as livelihoods.

“While announcing the lockdown, I had said ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan bhi Jahan Bhi (life and wellbeing), for India’s bright future, and prosperous and healthy India,” Modi had stated on Saturday.

Reports have claimed that the Centre and states are working together to make agricultural manpower available. They are also planning to provide limited transportation for such labour force.

Before the onset of the deadly pandemic, India’s economy was already growing at its slowest pace in six years. Experts have warned that the COVID-19 lockdown will badly hit the economy. Besides the unemployment rate is also expected to rise to record levels.