New Delhi: With focus on saving both ‘jaan and jahan’ (lives and livelihood), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Tuesday, the last day of the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Notably, PM Modi, on March 24, had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Explained: How Lockdown 2.o Would be Different From Ongoing Curfew?

It is widely expected that the period of the lockdown may be extended today, till the end of the month as a total of 324 people have lost their lives across the country with over 9,300 confirmed cases.

Reports claimed that Prime Minister’s Office is contemplating a graded lifting of lockdown measures, and marking the country into red, yellow and green zones, depending on the severity of the coronavirus spread.

Government sources say, areas under yellow and green zones may get some exemptions as the Centre is focusing on revival of economic activities. Moreover, the government is considering giving more reprieve to the agricultural, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Prime Minister Modi, after his virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers had also hinted at pushing economic activities as he said it was important to save lives as well as livelihoods.

“While announcing the lockdown, I had said ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan bhi Jahan Bhi (life and wellbeing), for India’s bright future, and prosperous and healthy India,” Modi had stated on Saturday.

Reports have claimed that the Centre and states are working together to make agricultural manpower available. They are also planning to provide limited transportation for such labour force.

Before the onset of the deadly pandemic, India’s economy was already growing at its slowest pace in six years. Experts have warned that the COVID-19 lockdown will badly hit the economy. Besides the unemployment rate is also expected to rise to record levels.