New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, tweeted his office. "Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," tweeted the Prime Minister's office.
