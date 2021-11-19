New Delhi: On the occasion of Guru Purab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws. “It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month,” Modi said in his address to the nation”, said PM Modi.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Launches 2 Customer-Centric RBI Schemes. Check Benefits

Notably, Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi’s borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have also been demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

Earlier in the day, PMO had tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am today. “Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM,” PMO said.

आज मैं आपको, पूरे देश को, ये बताने आया हूं कि हमने तीनों कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने का निर्णय लिया है। इस महीने के अंत में शुरू होने जा रहे संसद सत्र में, हम इन तीनों कृषि कानूनों को Repeal करने की संवैधानिक प्रक्रिया को पूरा कर देंगे: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 19, 2021

10:37 AM: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, welcomed PM Modi’s announcement to repeal the three farm laws. It also said that the SKM will take note of all developments and will hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions if any. “Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures,” the SKM said in a statement.

10:00 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the government’s announcement to repeal the contentious farm laws, saying the “sacrifice” of farmers who died protesting against them will remain immortal. “Such happy news has been received on Prakash Diwas. The three laws scrapped. More than 700 farmers martyred. Their sacrifice will remain immortal. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of the country saved farming and the farmers by risking their own lives. My tribute to farmers of my country,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

09:36 AM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the Centre’s decision a ‘victory of Satyagraha over arrogance’.

09:35 AM: “What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!” tweeted Congress leader P Chidambaram.

09:18 AM: Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws, PM Narendra Modi made big announcement.

09:15 AM: We worked to providing farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it, said PM Modi.

09:13 AM: To ensure that farmers get the right amount for their hard work, many steps were taken. We strengthened the rural infrastructure market. We not only increased MSP but also set up record govt procurement centres. Procurement by our govt broke the record of past several decades, said PM.

09:08 AM: PM Modi claimed that 80% of farmers in India have own less than two hectares of land. “When I became PM in 2014, we (govt) prioritised farmers’ welfare & development… Many people are unware of this truth that 80/100 are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival”, he said.

09:02 AM: I have seen struggles for farmers and that is why the Indian government has given importance to Krishi Vikas yojana.

09:00 AM: PM Modi begins his address by extending his greetings to the people on the occasion of Guru Purab.

08:28 AM: In an attempt to send a positive signal to farm unions in Punjab, PM Modi is expected to make a big announcement for farmers.

08:31 AM: After addressing the nation, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, UP.

08:30 AM: Later in the day, he is scheduled to visit Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’. During this event he will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships to the Indian Navy.