New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM on Sunday.

In his earlier address on August 30, the Prime Minister had said that the month of September would be observed as 'Nutrition Month'. He had also given the call to 'team up for toys', aimed at making India a hub for toy production.

The Prime Minister had also lauded the Indian farmers for higher crop production amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, the video (Mann Ki Baat) had garnered a record number of dislikes on the YouTube channel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The video emerged as one of the most disliked videos on the channel.

Notably, the citizens across the country had expected the PM to address the issue of JEE and NEET exams in his monthly address. However, he skipped the topic, following which social media users, mostly students, expressed their disappointment with the government’s decision in the comments section.