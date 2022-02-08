New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a few leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last 2 years which has disappointed the nation. Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Union of states’ remark, PM Modi asserted that had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would’ve been free from the dynasty. “India would’ve walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency”, said the Prime Minister while replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha today. He also showered praise on the health workers and citizens of the country for putting up a resilient fight against COVID-19 pandemic. “When COVID-19 began, it was being discussed what will become of India. It was also discussed what will impact on world due to India. But due to the willpower and discipline of the 130 crore people of the country, efforts of India is being appreciated across the world”, asserted the Prime Minister.Also Read - 'Listen Kejriwal, Listen Yogi': CMs of UP, Delhi Indulge in Late-night Twitter War of Words After PM Modi's Parliament Speech
Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi’s Speech in Rajya Sabha
- When Congress was in power, they didn’t allow country’s development. Now when in Oppn, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to ‘Nation’. If the idea of ‘Nation’ is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress? asked PM
- It was said here, ‘Congress na hoti, toh kya hota‘. It’s a result of the thinking, ‘India is Indira, Indira is India.’ I think ‘Congress na hoti, toh kya hota’ because Mahatma Gandhi wanted…He knew what’ll happen if they continue to be & he wanted to disband them beforehand.
- Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would’ve been free from dynasty.
- It was said in the House that Congress laid India’s foundation & BJP just hoisted a flag. It wasn’t said like a joke in the House. It’s result of serious thinking that’s dangerous to nation – some people believe that India was born in 1947. Problems arise due to this thinking.
- This mindset it has had an impact on the policies of those who received the opportunity to work for the last 50 years. It gave birth to perversions. This democracy is not due to your generosity. Those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it.
- The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We’ll have to accept that biggest threat to India’s democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent.
- Some people need self-introspection. When an all-party meeting over Corona was held and Govt was supposed to give detailed presentation, attempts were made to speak to some political parties to convince them to not attend it. They themselves did not come & boycotted the meeting
- Defence corridor is being set up in UP & Tamil Nadu. MoUs are being signed, people from the MSME sector is coming to defence sector. It’s encouraging that people of the country have the ability and they are coming forward to make the country self-reliance in the sector
- During this pandemic, the youth of our country made the country proud by making a mark. Our youth made a mark in the field of sports, and did not let their performance get affected due to the pandemic and brought laurels to the country.
- During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage, it was decided that farmers in villages be kept exempt from lockdown. It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic.