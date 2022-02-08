New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a few leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last 2 years which has disappointed the nation. Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Union of states’ remark, PM Modi asserted that had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would’ve been free from the dynasty. “India would’ve walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency”, said the Prime Minister while replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha today. He also showered praise on the health workers and citizens of the country for putting up a resilient fight against COVID-19 pandemic. “When COVID-19 began, it was being discussed what will become of India. It was also discussed what will impact on world due to India. But due to the willpower and discipline of the 130 crore people of the country, efforts of India is being appreciated across the world”, asserted the Prime Minister.Also Read - 'Listen Kejriwal, Listen Yogi': CMs of UP, Delhi Indulge in Late-night Twitter War of Words After PM Modi's Parliament Speech

Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi’s Speech in Rajya Sabha