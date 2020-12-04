New Delhi: “Experts believe that coronavirus vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting on Friday. PM Modi also asserted that vaccination will start in India, as soon as scientists give a green signal. Healthcare, frontline workers & elderly person suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination, the Prime Minister stated at the meeting which was called to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. Also Read - India Records 36,595 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Last 24 Hours, Total Recoveries Surges Over 9 Million

He said that teams of Central and State governments are working together for vaccine distribution. "India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fare better compared to other nations. We have a very big and experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it. "Centre is in talks with State governments over the price of vaccine and decision regarding it will be taken keeping public health as a topmost priority", he added.

The Prime Minister also appealed to leaders of all political parties to send their suggestions in writing. "I assure you that they (suggestions) will be considered seriously", Modi said.

The meeting started which started at around 10:30 am through video conference was attended by around 13 leaders from prominent political parties. Sources said that Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke on behalf of the Congress at the meet. Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the TMC, Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Nama Nageswara Rao from the TRS and Vinayak Raut from the Shiv Sena also put forward their views at the meeting.

This was the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were present in the meeting. Besides them, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and ministers of state in the same ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan, who reached out to floor leaders for the meeting, were also part of it.