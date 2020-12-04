New Delhi: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of north India following Diwali festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will chair a virtual meeting of floor leaders of all parties to discuss the present situation of the pandemic in the country. Notably, this will be the second all-party meeting called by the Centre to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic. The first meeting was held on April 20 amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Also Read - Vaccine Strategy or Another Lockdown? PM Modi to Chair All-party Meet Today as COVID Cases Surge

In the meeting, which comes days after PM Modi's visit to pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune, the Centre is expected to brief the parliamentarians about various steps it has taken to deal with the pandemic and may also touch upon the advances being made in the development and distribution of vaccine to check the virus.

Besides, the leaders are likely to hold talks on the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which may get clubbed with the Budget session that usually begins in the last week of January.

The top brass of the union government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah besides Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi wil attend the December 4 meeting.

List of Leaders who are expected to all-party meet:

Gulam Nabi Azad (Congress)

Adhir Ranjan Choudhury (Congress)

Sudeep Bandyopadhyay (TMC)

Sharad Pawar (NCP)

Chirag Paswan (LJP)

Chandrasekhar Sahu (Biju Janata Dal)

Derek O’ Brein (TMC)

Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena)

Vijaysai Reddy (YSRCP)

Midhun ReddyYSRCP

Sukhbir Badal (Akali Dal)

Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM)

RCP Singh (JDU)

Navaneethkrishnan (AIADMK)

TR Baalu (DMK)

Tiruchi Siva (DMK)

HD Deve Gowda (JDS)

Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party)

Satish Mishra (BSP)

Prem Chandra Gupta (RJD)

Jay Galla from (TDP)

Sanjay Singh (AAP)

Nama Nageshwar Rao (TRS)