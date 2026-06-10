Masterstroke by Modi government, Amit Shah launches digital ‘Land Port Management System’; Long queues of trucks at borders to…

Amit Shah stated that with the launch of the Land Port Management System (LPMS), around 90 percent of paperwork will be eliminated.

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Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the new Land Port Management System. With this, the system has now become fully digital. The major benefit will be that long queues of trucks and passengers at border checkpoints will be reduced. Now, the trucks will be able to book their inspections and registrations online in advance.

While talking on the occasion, Shah said that work is already underway on the Smart Border Project to make the country’s borders leak-proof and more secure. The Land Port Management System will further strengthen these efforts by enhancing border security. It will help curb illegal activities at border crossings and establish a more secure and efficient management system.

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Modi government plans to develop more land ports

Currently, India operates 15 land ports. Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking on the occassion, informed that the government plans to develop 11 additional land ports over the next three years. Home Minister Amit Shah said that land ports are playing a crucial role in reducing migration pressure in border districts and strengthening local economies.

Benefits of the Land Port Management System

Amit Shah stated that with the launch of the Land Port Management System (LPMS), around 90 percent of paperwork will be eliminated. The system will create a single electronic window for processing and approvals, leading to a 40–60 percent reduction in processing time. He added that LPMS is laying the foundation for a new digital framework under the Smart Border initiative.

Here are some of the key details:

Home Minister Amit Shah stated that land port trade in 2014 stood at ₹5,000 crore.

Under the Modi government, this figure has now risen to ₹83,000 crore.

Over the past 12 years, trade through land ports has increased sixteenfold.

He also noted that with the launch of the new system, all land ports across the country will be digitally interconnected.

Through the LPMS platform, agencies and systems such as ICEGATE, the Motor Vehicle System, CBIC, BSF, DGFT, UIDAI, and ULIP will be able to share real-time data on a single platform.

Amit Shah emphasized that land ports are not merely gateways for trade; they also serve as a security shield, a channel for cultural exchange, and an important means of preventing migration from border regions by supporting local economic development.