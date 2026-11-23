‘More focus on road, rail, border connectivity’: PM Modi announces relief package worth Rs 15,000 crore with Balen Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a development package worth Nepali Rs 24,000 (Rs 15,000 crore Indian) for the flood-devastated country. He further stated that India is more focused on

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PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah held a press conference in Delhi. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a development package worth Nepali Rs 24,000 (Rs 15,000 crore Indian) for the flood-devastated country. He further stated that India is more focused on developing rail, road and border connectivity with the neighbouring country.

Addressing a press conference with Nepal’s Prime Minister Balen Shah at the Hyderabad House in the national capital, he said, “We extend our deepest condolences for the lives lost during the recent flash floods in Nepal. India announces a 24,000 crore Nepali rupees development package for Nepal.”