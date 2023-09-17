Home

News

Narendra Modi Birthday: ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ To Be Launched Today, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gives Details

Narendra Modi Birthday: ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ To Be Launched Today, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gives Details

PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, on September 17, 2023. On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi will be launching the 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' which he had announced on Independence Day this year. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains this new programme in detail..

PM Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, on September 17. Various people across India, who follow and admire PM Modi, have planned several birthday celebrations in their own way; a lot has also been planned by the government. PM Modi, on his birthday, will be launching the ambitious ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ which had been first announced and discussed on August 15, 2023, i.e. Independence Day. What is the ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ scheme about, what is its cost and who will benefit from this government initiative, know everything, as explained by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw..

Trending Now

‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ To Be Launched Today

As mentioned earlier, on his 73rd birthday, PM Narendra Modi is launching the ambitious programme of the Central Government for the artisans who engage in traditional crafts and keep them alive- PM Vishwakarma Yojana. This programme was first announced during PM Modi Independence Day Speech 2023; it is being launched today, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti and is aimed at providing support to artisans who keep alive the traditional crafts of India.

You may like to read

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gives Details

In an interview, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that it is a big today today as a huge scheme, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is being launched. Ashwini Vaishnaw has also said that in every village, town and city of India, there are different traditional activities that have been going on for years; they are handicrafts that are useful and also adorn our society, keep the Indian traditions and culture alive; like the work done by potters, blacksmiths, people who make locks etc. These activities are very important and to ensure that these artisans are given their importance, provided with new tools and they are able to develop in their respective fields, this PM Vishwakarma Yojana is being launched.

It is being said that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, which was initially announced on Independence Day this year, will be completely funded by the Centre and is expected to have an outlay of nearly Rs. 13,000 crore. This programme will cover about 18 handicrafts and their artisans.

PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate and launch ‘Yashobhoomi’ in Dwarka, Delhi which is the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), at 11:00 AM today, September 17. The extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new Dwarka Sector 25 Metro Station will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES