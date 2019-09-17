New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched down in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river on his birthday on Tuesday. PM Modi turns 69 today.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Modi was seen waving to the people gathered outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to greet him. He was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat along with several other dignitaries.

#WATCH Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people gathered outside Ahmedabad airport to greet him, as he arrives in the city ahead of his birthday tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vBhJFZfmcA — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

The atmosphere outside the airport was full of fervour, as people were raisng slogans and cheering on his arrival. Drumbeats and loud cheers followed all the way outside the Ahmedabad airport while BJP workers waved flags rousing the Prime Minister’s welcome.

Ahead of his arrival, the entire Sardar Sarovar Dam was illuminated with bright coloured lighting. The Prime Minister will be staying at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and will seek blessings from his mother Heeraben Modi on his birthday.

Shortly after, he will head to the Narmada Dam whose water level has reached its highest mark at 138.68 metres for the first time and kick-off ‘Namami Narmade Festival’.