













Load More

New Delhi: To celebrate his special day i.e. 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad, his home state. His will first pay a visit to Kevadia, then meet his nonagenarian mother, Hiraba, in Gujarat’s Raisan village to seek her blessings.

At Kevadia, PM Modi will visit Sardar Sarovar Dam to witness the water level reach its highest capacity at 138.68 metres. On the occasion, the entire dam has been illuminated.

With the day progressing, wishes have started pouring in. A host of politicians took to Twitter to wish Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

“Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life,” Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

BJP MP Kiren Rijiju hailed PM Modi as a “charismatic leader of the world”. “The most inspirational Prime Minister who has changed the face of India in the Comity of Nations and emerged as the most charismatic leader of the World! Happy Birthday to our beloved leader @narendramodi ji. May Lord Buddha bless him with good health & long life,” Kiren Rijuju said in a tweet.

According to reports, the ‘Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsava’ event will be held across the state while the main event is scheduled at Kevadiya. Famous folk artists and singers from the Gujarat film industry will participate in public celebrations in various cities to mark the occasion. Senior BJP MLAs will lead celebrations at the district level.

This year, the BJP is conducting ‘Seva Saptah’ campaign, which began on September 14 and will continue till September 20, with the party undertaking several social initiatives across the country. The week is being observed by BJP cadres either taking part in cleaning or donating blood or simply helping the needy.

Meanwhile, celebrations had begun last night in Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. People were seen lighting earthen lamps to convey their greetings to PM Modi.

Since his election in 2014, Narendra Modi has always celebrated his birthday in a unique manner. On his 64th birthday, he simply met his mother Hareeba, touched her feet and sought blessings.

In 2015, Modi visited a military exhibition in Shauryanjali to mark the golden jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak War. In 2017, he inaugurated the Narmada Dam and dedicated it amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.