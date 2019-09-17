New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad late Monday, on the eve of his 69th bitrhday, which he will celebrate in his home state. He will start his day by visiting his nonagenarian mother, Hiraba, in Gujarat’s Raisan village to seek her blessings. Later, he will head to Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river whose water level has reached its highest mark at 138.68 metres for the first time and kick-off Namami Narmade festival.

“We look forward to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday 17th September at Kevadia to celebrate Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav”, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted earlier.

As per the reports, the ‘Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsava’ event will be held across the state while the main event is scheduled at Kevadiya. Famous folk artists and singers from the Gujarat film industry will participate in public celebrations in various cities to mark the occasion. Senior BJP MLAs will lead celebrations at the district level.

“After visiting the dam site at Kevadiya, PM Modi would address a gathering. We are erecting a large dome structure to accommodate around 10,000 people for the event who would come from Narmada, Bharuch and Chhotaudepur districts. After his address, the PM would inspect some ongoing developmental projects near the dam and the Statue of Unity,” said Narmada district collector, IK Patel.

Before leaving the site at around 12 noon, the prime minister is expected to visit the temple of Lord Dattatreya at Garudeshwar village near Kevadiya. Temple authorities have confirmed that they have been given intimation by the officials that the PM will visit the temple before 12 noon, he said.

‘Seva Saptah’ to Mark PM’s 69th Birthday

Meanwhile, to mark PM Modi’s 69th birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party started ‘Seva Saptah’ on Sunday wherein every BJP member right from Amit Shah down to the cadres took part in it for a week. A number of social initiatives was undertaken by the party across the nation during this time. It was also called a ground connect event for the ruling party.

“If there is anybody who can solve the problems faced by the poor people in the country, it is Narendra Modi. Therefore, on September 17, which is Narendra Modi’s birthday, BJP has decided to celebrate Sept 14-20 as ‘Seva Saptah’,” Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

NaMo App Gets Fresh Avatar

Earlier in the day, prior to PM Modi’s birthday, a fresh version of Narendra Modi app was unveiled. The new version not only has exciting new features but will also cater to the increasing traffic, especially of people wishing PM Modi on his birthday. The App will also showcase a multimedia version of his journey which is an online version of the exhibitions being done by BJP across the country.

New features include faster and one-touch navigation, the new content section called ‘NaMo Exclusive’ and content recommendations based on your interest. Users can now just slide to access more content across various sections. There are interesting stories, which highlight the best multimedia content every day.

PM Modi’s 68th Birthday in Varanasi

Last year, the Prime Minister had celebrated his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with school children. In 2018, the saffron party had observed the day, as ‘Sewa Diwas’ across India with the party leaders organising various welfare programmes like cleanliness drives and blood donation camps.