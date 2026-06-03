From Chile to Venezuela: How PM Modi’s diplomacy is reshaping global equations, leaving US surprised and China uneasy

Chile is referred to as a gloChile is referred to as a global powerhouse in critical minerals due to its vast reserves of several rare and strategically important resources.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FIle Image)

New Delhi: The world is witnessing an unexpected shift in India’s diplomatic approach amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia. In 2025, following ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the United States reportedly made every possible attempt to pressure India through tariff measures. However, in the end, the administration of President Donald Trump was compelled to retreat from its position.

The major transformation in India’s foreign policy can be seen in the recent progress in bilateral relations with two important South American nations. One of these countries is currently considered to be under significant US influence, while the other is increasingly asserting itself as a challenger to both the United States and China on several fronts.

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Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, may visit India later this week, according to the reports. Indications of this visit were reportedly given by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his recent trip to New Delhi.

A Major Alternative Source of Crude Oil Amid the West Asia Crisis

The Donald Trump-led US government has been encouraging India to purchase crude oil from the South American nation after the regime change efforts in Venezuela. To recall, Washington had earlier urged New Delhi to reduce and eventually stop its imports of Russian crude oil. However, India has continued buying oil from Russia.

Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Venezuela has emerged as an attractive alternative source of crude oil for India. As a result, Venezuela became India’s third-largest crude oil supplier in May, with Indian refiners finding its discounted crude a timely and viable alternative after Russian oil. Nevertheless, Russia remains India’s largest crude oil supplier.

Chile Partners with India on Critical Minerals

Chile is a democratic and economically capable nation in South America.

Chile is referred to as a global powerhouse in critical minerals due to its vast reserves of several rare and strategically important resources.

Chile has emerged as a reliable partner for India as China has created uncertainties in the supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements

The country is ready to roll out the red carpet for Indian companies seeking to invest in critical mineral exploration and mining.

Beyond mining, Chile is also working to build a Silicon Valley-style technology ecosystem and hopes that Indian talent can help develop a major software and innovation hub.

Chile’s objective is to position itself as an alternative destination for global talent.

If the administration of Donald Trump continues to limit opportunities for foreign professionals in the United States, Chile believes its location within the American time zone makes it an attractive option for Indian talent.