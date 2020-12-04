New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday confirmed that India’s wait for the coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine will not be too long as it may be ready in a few weeks. “India’s vaccination programme against COVID-19 would begin as soon as a go-ahead from scientists is given”, PM Modi said in his closing remarks at an all-party meeting with leaders of various political parties. Also Read - Varun Dhawan And Neetu Kapoor Get Coronavirus, Anil Kapoor-Kiara Advani Test Negative - Jug Jugg Jeeyo Shoot Stopped

On who will be inoculated on priority, the Prime Minister remarked that Healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly person suffering from serious diseases will be vaccinated first when the vaccine against the deadly virus is available.

Earlier last month, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that the Centre's aim is to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to almost 30 crore Indians by August-September 2021. Reports had claimed that the government had initiated the process of the vaccine delivery, including identifying people who will be inoculated first.

It was also said that four categories have been demarcated that will be administered the vaccine against COVID-19 on priority.

Here’s the full list:

Healthcare professionals: One crore medicos including MBBS students, doctors, nurses and ASHA workers will get the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

–Frontline workers: 2 crore frontline workers including municipal corporation staffers, police officers and armed forces personnel would also get top priority for immunisation against coronavirus.

-Senior citizens: 26 crore senior citizens, above 50 who usually fall within an age group with high risk for the virus, have also been identified as priority beneficiaries who would be given vaccine dose in the initial phase.

–Special category people: One crore people below 50 years of age with co-morbidities and requiring specialised care would also be added in the list who would be given vaccine dose in the initial phase.

Meanwhile, Tand decision regarding it will be taken keeping public health as a topmost priority. The Prime Minister also appealed to leaders of all political parties to send their suggestions in writing. “I assure you that they (suggestions) will be considered seriously”, Modi said.