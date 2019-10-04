New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the ongoing economic crisis in India saying that the Prime Minister had created massive joblessness in the country.

The former Congress national president made these remarks in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, where he had gone to express solidarity with those protesting against the ban on night traffic on NH766, which connects Kerala and Karnataka.

Addressing the protesters, the Wayanad MP said, “India’s biggest strength was its economy which has been destroyed by Narendra Modi and the BJP. He should answer why he did so, why has he created massive joblessness in the country?” He further said that this is the that Prime Minister Modi should have discussions on this issue.

His comments come amid the ongoing economic slowdown in the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman address several press conferences and announce measures to control the slowdown.

India is currently passing through a slowdown which has seen its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate fall to just 5%, the lowest figure in six years, in the first quarter of the financial year 2018-19. The GDP growth rate, in the year-earlier quarter, was 8% and 5.8% in the preceding one. Besides GDP, consumer price inflation (CPI) stands at 3.2%, well below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mid-point target of 4%.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, meanwhile, have fallen to nine-month low at Rs 91,916 crore in September.

The auto sector, too, has not been unaffected by the slowdown which has seen major car makers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda, Toyota etc. report double-digit declines in passenger vehicle sales in September. These companies, together, saw over 31% decline in passenger vehicle sales in August as well.