Threat of ‘Dimagi Naxals’ remains very high: PM Modi slams Opposition, says it has turned into ‘Avrodh Paksh’

BJP's attack on the Congress and its allies came as the opposition bloc held the symbolic "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in a mock Parliament session at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here ahead of its Sunday rally on the issue.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on opposition, saying it had turned into “Avrodh Paksh” (obstructive force) rather than “Virodh Paksh” (opposing group), underscoring that the country needs to stay united. He was addressing a gathering at the Parade Ground in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“It is our misfortune that the Opposition has turned into Avrodh Paksh,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi:

In a veiled reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips, PM Modi asked, “Who is secretly meeting whom in foreign countries? Forces opposed to India are extending their support to whom? Who is speaking the language of India’s enemies?” He said the nation needs to stand united against such forces and alleged that the Opposition wants to divide the people of the country.

“Social media is being used as a weapon, rumours are being spread, and India’s image is being tarnished,” he said. “I said last year that we would not rest until the country was free from Naxalism and Maoism; that promise has been fulfilled. Though we have finished Naxals, the threat of ‘dimagi Naxals’ remains very high,” PM Modi said.

He told the gathering that India’s next big steps include completely securing the country’s borders, stopping infiltration and demographic changes, and moving towards a secular civil code.

“‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Best India) and ‘Vikshit Bharat’ are our two goals,” PM Modi said. The country is proceeding on the path shown by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said.

Keep Rahul Gandhi as your ‘mock Prime Minister’ for life: BJP’s swipe at opposition

The BJP on Saturday accused the INDIA bloc of making a “mockery” of Parliament and democracy after the opposition alliance held a symbolic “public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, and said that the Congress will not succeed no matter how much it tries to “launch” its leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Go ahead and hold your mock parliament or take out your marches; the world has already understood that Rahul Gandhi simply lacks the fuel. This ‘satellite’ is never going to launch,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a swipe at the Congress, adding that the opposition can have Gandhi as a “mock Prime Minister for life”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, he accused the Congress of spreading lies about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The BJP leader termed the Congress allegations of ‘vote chori’ a “lie” and alleged that “it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who became PM by ‘vote chori’. He stole Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vote and became PM.”

The opposition INDIA bloc was “making a mockery of democracy by holding a mock parliament today”, Patra said.

“And I have a humble request: please, do not dismantle this mock parliament you have created. Just seat Rahul Gandhi on the treasury benches. Leave the T-shirt, have him wear a ‘kurta-pyjama’ and let him sit there while you chant ‘Prime Minister, Prime Minister’ like a ‘bhajan-kirtan’ every single day. Keep him as your ‘mock Prime Minister’ for life; we have absolutely no objection,” Patra added, in a dig at the opposition.