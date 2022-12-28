‘Modi ji, I Extend My Love And Support To You’: Rahul Gandhi Wishes PM’s Mother A Speedy Recovery

A statement from UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre has said that Heeraben Modi's condition is stable.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hospitalised in Ahmedabad’s U N Mehta Hospital. “A bond between a mother and her son is indeed precious. Modi ji, I extend my love and support to you in such difficult time. I hope your mother recovers soon”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Heeraben Modi was hospitalised last night after her health deteriorated. The Prime Minister has urgently left for Ahmedabad.

एक मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनन्त और अनमोल होता है। मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2022

A statement from UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre has said that Heeraben Modi’s condition is stable. The hospital has not shared any other piece of information. The BJP’s Gujarat MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have reached the hospital.

The prime minister’s mother is in the 100th year of her life. On June 18, Modi tweeted,”Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude.”