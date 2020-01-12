Live Updates

  • 9:55 AM IST

    Modi in Bengal Day 2 LIVE: PM also accused Opposition of spreading misinformation on CAA among people of India. “You understood this very clearly. But those playing political games purposely refuse to understand. People are being misled over the Citizenship Amendment Act”, said the Prime Minister.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    Modi in Bengal Day 2 LIVE: “I repeat again, Citizenship act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan”, PM Modi reiterated at Belur Math, Kolkata.

  • 9:46 AM IST

    Modi in Bengal Day 2 LIVE: Speaking about contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, which has triggered massive protests across the country, PM said that the CAA won’t cancel anyone’s citizenship.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Modi in Bengal Day 2 LIVE: Showering praise on the youngsters, PM said not just India, the entire world has a lot of expectations from the youth of the country

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Modi in Bengal Day 2 LIVE: We must always remember Swami Vivekananda ji ‘s iconic saying ‘give me 100 energetic youth and I shall transform India’. Our energy, and passion to do something, is necessary for change, PM said.

  • 9:37 AM IST

    Modi in Bengal Day 2 LIVE: The last time I came here, I had taken the blessings of Swami Atmasthanandaji. Today he is not physically present with us. But his work, his path, will always guide us in the form of Ramakrishna Missions, the Prime Minister said.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    Modi in Bengal Day 2 LIVE: PM now addressing a public gathering at Belur Math. He begin his speech by extending wishes on ‘Yuva Diwas’ (National Youth Day). Notably, National Youth Day is celebrated on 12 January being the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. In 1984 the Government of India declared this day as National Youth Day and since from 1985 the event is celebrated in India every year.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    Modi in Bengal Day 2 LIVE: Prime Minister meets saints and seers at Belur Math.

    Modi in Bengal Day 2 LIVE: PM pays tribute to Swami Ramakrishna Paramhamsa in Belur Math,Howrah. He had spent the night at Belur Math – global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

Narendra Modi in Bengal Day 2: On the second day of his visit to West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the celebrations of 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust. Besides, he will be attending a youth conference at around 9:30 AM at Belur Math. Thereafter, he will travel through a ferry and reach Netaji Indoor Stadium at 11 AM to attend the sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust. He will return to Delhi after the programme. Earlier in the day, he took part in the brahmaarti and spent time with the seers.

Yesterday, on the first day of his visit, PM Modi inaugurated an interactive light and sound show at the iconic Howrah Bridge — Rabindra Setu — through a glittering programme held in the picturesque Millenium Park on the banks of the Hooghly.

Later, he met CM Mamata Banerjee at the Raj Bhavan and discussed NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). During the meet, Banerjee asked the Prime Minister to withdraw NRC and CAA. If reports are to be believed, she also asked the PM to walk over her dead body if he goes ahead with the implementation of both the legislations.

PM Modi, spent the night at Belur Math – global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission – in neighbouring Howrah district. The Prime Minister was served prasad (food offered to god) comprising five fried dishes, luchi, rice pudding, sweets and fruits after he arrived there riding a launch on the river Ganges.

This was the his second visit to Belur Math after becoming Prime Minister. Earlier in 2015, PM Modi had spent a few morning hours at the Math. He had then meditated at ascetic-philosopher Swami Vivekananda’s bedroom, which was specially opened at his request.