Narendra Modi in Bengal Day 2: On the second day of his visit to West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the celebrations of 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust. Besides, he will be attending a youth conference at around 9:30 AM at Belur Math. Thereafter, he will travel through a ferry and reach Netaji Indoor Stadium at 11 AM to attend the sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust. He will return to Delhi after the programme. Earlier in the day, he took part in the brahmaarti and spent time with the seers.

Yesterday, on the first day of his visit, PM Modi inaugurated an interactive light and sound show at the iconic Howrah Bridge — Rabindra Setu — through a glittering programme held in the picturesque Millenium Park on the banks of the Hooghly.

Later, he met CM Mamata Banerjee at the Raj Bhavan and discussed NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). During the meet, Banerjee asked the Prime Minister to withdraw NRC and CAA. If reports are to be believed, she also asked the PM to walk over her dead body if he goes ahead with the implementation of both the legislations.

PM Modi, spent the night at Belur Math – global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission – in neighbouring Howrah district. The Prime Minister was served prasad (food offered to god) comprising five fried dishes, luchi, rice pudding, sweets and fruits after he arrived there riding a launch on the river Ganges.

This was the his second visit to Belur Math after becoming Prime Minister. Earlier in 2015, PM Modi had spent a few morning hours at the Math. He had then meditated at ascetic-philosopher Swami Vivekananda’s bedroom, which was specially opened at his request.