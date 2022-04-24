New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a powerful explosion was heard in Laliana village, nearly 12 km away from the PM’s rally venue in the Union Territory. The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the nature of the blast, which occurred a day after a terrorist linked to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested by J&K police. The arrested terrorist was identified as Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Tral. “Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Tral, has been arrested. He was instructed by Jaish (terror organisation) to come to Jammu. He had to keep two terrorists at his house. They were about to attack the security force camp near his house,” Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone said.Also Read - PM Modi To Hand Over Svamitva Cards To Beneficiaries In J-K: What is Svamitva Scheme And How to Benefit From Property Cards | Explained

Jammu | "Suspected blast" reported by villagers in open agricultural land in Lalian village, Bishnah Suspecting it to be a lightning strike or a meteorite; Investigation is underway, say police. pic.twitter.com/6PFaD8hHN0 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Terror Angle Ruled Out

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express about today's explosion, a senior police officer said that a small crater was formed following the explosion. He, however, ruled out any terror angle. Referring to local villagers, he asserted that the blast-like sound may have been caused either by lightning or a small meteorite-like object. "It doesn't seem to be terror-related. Details are being ascertained," the police officer added.

PM Modi’s J&K Visit. What’s On Agenda

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir other than borders post the abrogation of the special status of J and K and bifurcation of the erstwhile state in August 2019. He had celebrated Diwali with the Army jawans on October 27, 2019, at Rajouri and November 3, 2021, at Nowshera sector in Jammu division.

His last visit to Jammu and Kashmir as a state was on February 3, 2019, when he had visited all three regions including Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh and launched projects worth thousands of crores. Modi is also expected to launch industrial investments worth Rs 70,000 crore and inaugurate and lay foundation for some developmental projects including two power projects.