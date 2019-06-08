New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur in Thrissur. PM Modi is on a visit to Kerala for the first time after getting massive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019. If reports are to be believed, he donated Rs 39,421 at the temple using the digital payment method.

He also performed a ‘thulabharam’ (a ritual with weighing scales) using lotus flowers.

Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur of Thrissur. pic.twitter.com/hSH2UbMGIy — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

He arrived in Kochi late Friday night and was received at the naval airport by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and state Devaswam Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

He stayed at the Government Guest House in Kochi.

PM @narendramodi landed in Kochi, where he was received by Shri Justice P. Sathasivam, the Governor of Kerala, Union Minister @VMBJP and other respected dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/aa8tbhIaky — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2019

Modi left Kochi at 9.20 AM and his helicopter landed at Sree Krishna College ground near Guruvayur at 9.50 AM today. The prime minister reached there in a special naval helicopter from the Kochi naval airport.

After an hour-long ‘darshan’ at the temple, the prime minister will address a party meeting ‘Abhinandan Sabha’ being organised by the BJP Kerala State committee.

This was his first visit to a religious place after assuming the chair of the prime minister for a second consecutive term. Earlier, also he had visited the temple in the past during his stint as the chief minister of Gujarat.

PM Modi will fly back to Kochi Saturday afternoon and will take off for the Maldives for the first bilateral trip of his second term.

“I would be visiting the Maldives and Sri Lanka on 8th and 9th June. These visits indicate the importance we attach to the policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and will further cement ties with key maritime neighbours,” Modi had tweeted yesterday.

Last year in November, PM Modi had visited Maldives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.