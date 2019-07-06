



Load More

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, to launch the BJP’s mega membership drive. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik received the prime minister at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president JP Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

This is PM’s second visit to the city after his party registered a thumping victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019. PM Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank people for keeping faith in his government.

“On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the @BJP4India Membership Drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same. This drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party,” PM Modi tweeted yesterday.

Sharing the details of the BJP’s membership drive, its vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding minimum 20 per cent more workers in its current strength through this drive, which will conclude on August 11.

Anyone can become member by giving a missed call on a mobile number or by filing a form, Mr Chouhan said in a statement. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the BJP’s membership drive programme in Jaipur, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.

Talking to a leading portal, Navratan Rathi, BJP spokesperson for the Kashi region said that apart from launching the membership drive, PM Modi will also kick-off a plantation drive which aims at planting 27 lakh saplings.

“He may also felicitate BJP workers who had worked hard in the Lok Sabha polls. A public meeting at Rameshwaram, along with several foundation laying ceremonies, is also on the cards,” Rathi added.

PM will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at 10:30 AM. At 10:55 AM he will launch a tree plantation drive. At 11:30 AM, PM Modi will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur, where he will launch the membership drive and facilitate some of the party workers at 1:30 PM.