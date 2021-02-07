New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch key infrastructure projects in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal. In Assam, he will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch ‘Asom Mala’, a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. Also Read - PM Modi Lauds Supreme Court For Conducting Highest Number of Hearings During Pandemic | 5 Points

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi yesterday said, "I will be among the people of Assam. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the 'Asom Mala' programme will be launched, which will boost the state's road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity."

"Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost Assam's health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire Northeast," he added.

From Assam, PM Modi will head to West Bengal and at around 4.50 PM, he will dedicate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to the nation in Haldia.

“I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At a programme there, will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi–Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project,” PM Modi tweeted sharing photographs of the facility.

This will be PM Modi’s second visit to the poll-bound state. Earlier on January 23, he had visited the state to mark the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose. At that event, CM Mamata Banerjee left the stage when before her speech, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants were raised.

If reports are to be believed, Mamata, following the January 23 episode, has decided to skip the event in Haldia. “CM Mamata has taken the call to give the event a miss after her ‘humiliation’ at the event organised at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23”, CNN-News18 quoted sources as saying.