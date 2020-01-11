New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday evening. The meeting will be held at around 4 PM, soon after PM Modi’s arrival in Kolkata, a top official told media persons. This comes days after Mamata refused to attend an opposition meeting to be chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over campus violence and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Besides, the political rivals will also be seen sharing the dais during the Kolkata Port Trust’s (KoPT’s) 150th anniversary celebrations tomorrow. Reports claimed that Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh L Mandaviya yesterday went to the state secretariat and had invited Banerjee for the event.

“The PM, CM and Governor will inaugurate the 150th anniversary celebrations of KoPT,” The Indian Express quoted the minister as saying.

Notably, the development assumes significance as the duo have not shared a public platform at any government programme with each other in recent times. After the Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee had gone to the National Capital and met PM Modi in a ‘courtesy call’.

PM Modi in Kolkata- Complete Schedule

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Kolkata today for a two-day visit. Earlier, he was scheduled to arrive at 5 PM and go straight to the Old Currency Building in central Kolkata but now he will arrive by an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight at 4 PM and then he would be flown in a helicopter to the city’s Race Course.

PM would dedicate four renovated heritage buildings to the nation besides inaugurating the sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to launch an interactive light and sound show of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge) and go to the Belur Math — global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission — on his first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha polls.

His visit to Kolkata comes amid intensifying protests across West Bengal against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).