New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday came down heavily on Pakistan Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain for his anti-India comments and said that he wont tolerate any attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hitting back at Hussain’s remarks in which he had ridiculed PM Modi, Kejriwal stated,”Narendra Modi Ji is India’s Prime Minister. He is my PM as well. Delhi Assembly election 2020 is our internal matter, and we gave zero tolerance for interference by the biggest sponsor of terrorism. No matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot harm India’s unity.”

नरेंद्र मोदी जी भारत के प्रधानमंत्री है। मेरे भी प्रधानमंत्री है। दिल्ली का चुनाव भारत का आंतरिक मसला है और हमें आतंकवाद के सबसे बड़े प्रायोजकों का हस्तक्षेप बर्दाश्त नहीं। पाकिस्तान जितनी कोशिश कर ले, इस देश की एकता पर प्रहार नहीं कर सकता। https://t.co/E2Rl65nWSK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

Notably, the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener was responding to Pakistan minister’s tweet in which he had predicted that PM Modi will lose another (Delhi) election.

“Under pressure to lose another State Election (Delhi on February 8th), he (PM Modi) resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region. Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship laws and failing economy “, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain had said on the micro-blogging site.

The Pak minister also reacted to PM Modi’s recent comment wherein he had Pakistan has already lost three war and Indian armed forces will not take more than 7-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust. “People of India must defeat Modi madness”, the minister tweeted in response to PM Modi’s remarks.