Home

News

PM Modi steps up diplomatic engagements amid Israel-Iran war, dials PM Netanyahu to convey Indias concerns over..., speaks with UAE President

PM Modi steps up diplomatic engagements amid Israel-Iran war, dials PM Netanyahu to convey India’s concerns over…, speaks with UAE President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he expressed India's solidarity with the United Arab Emirates. He stated that he spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE.

PM Modi steps up diplomatic engagements amid Israel-Iran war

New Delhi: In a significant development, New Delhi has reportedly stepped up its diplomatic engagement amid the ongoing tensions between Israel-US and Iran. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and placed the highest emphasis on the safety of civilians and said there is an urgent need to bring hostilities to an end. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he had spoken with Netanyahu and conveyed India’s concerns over the recent developments.

PM Modi also stressed that the protection of civilians must remain a priority. He reiterated that it is essential to end the fighting at the earliest. In another post, Prime Minister Modi mentioned the United Arab Emirates and said that he spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE.

During the conversation, he expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property.

Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.@netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Appeals for De-escalation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he expressed India’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates. He stated that he spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE. He also expressed his grief over the loss of lives and property. He added that India stands in solidarity with the UAE during this difficult time and thanked the UAE leadership for taking care of the Indian community residing there. He emphasized support for de-escalation and for peace, security, and stability in the region.

Here are some of the key details of the war as it enters day-3:

Donald Trump has said “combat operations” against Iran will continue “until all of our objectives are achieved”

He said there would “likely be more” US casualties after US Central Command confirmed that three US service members have been killed and five seriously wounded in an Iranian attack

Israel began launching strikes on what it said were Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, after the militant group fired rockets at Israel

Iranian officials have reported at least 153 people were killed after a strike on a girls’ school

Iranian missiles have struck the city of Beit Shemesh killing at least nine people, according to Israel’s ambulance service, the Magen David Adom.

The United Arab Emirates has reported three people have been killed since Saturday in Iran’s retaliatory strikes

Explosions have also been reported in Bahrain, the Iraqi city of Erbil and Jordan

Global oil prices jumped when markets opened in Asia on Monday morning

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK is going to allow the US to take defensive action from British military bases but “will not join offensive action now”

The RAF has confirmed it is responding to a suspected drone strike on a base in Cyprus

Global oil prices have risen after at least three ships were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continues to launch strikes across the Middle East in response to ongoing attacks by the US and Israel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.