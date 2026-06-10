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Narendra Modi Longest-Serving PM Live: PM Modi to chair meeting of NDA CMs, deputy CMs; BJP leaders to perform havans

BJP president Nitin Nabin inaugurated an exhibition at the party headquarters here to showcase the achievements of the NDA government over the past 12 years.

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Narendra Modi becomes the longest serving Prime Minister (AI Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled and NDA-governed states on June 10. The decision comes just days after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance completed 12 years in power at the Centre. Experts are of the opinion major organisational and political exercise will be held on Wednesday.

Sources also indicated that a significant reshuffle of the Union Cabinet could follow soon after the gathering. The NDA government completed 12 years in office on May 26, with the BJP and its allies planning a series of outreach campaigns and public programmes to mark the occasion. The celebrations are also expected to underline Modi’s position as the longest-serving prime minister in the NDA era.

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Nitin Nabin inaugurates exhibition on 12 years of Modi government:

BJP president Nitin Nabin inaugurated an exhibition at the party headquarters here to showcase the achievements of the NDA government over the past 12 years. According to the BJP, the exhibition highlighted the government’s major welfare initiatives since 2014, such as measures towards poverty alleviation, social justice, women’s empowerment, youth development, infrastructure expansion, digital transformation and the goal of building a developed India.

Nabin said India has set new benchmarks in service, good governance and welfare of the poor in these 12 years. “The government, guided by the principle of ‘Antyodaya’, has worked to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society,” he said in a statement. Nibin said the government took several initiatives to empower women, youth, farmers, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and other disadvantaged sections. “India is moving forward with confidence towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, with every citizen participating in this transformative journey,” he said.

Narendra Modi: Longest-Serving PM Live