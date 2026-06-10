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Narendra Modi Longest-Serving PM Live: PM Modi to chair meeting of NDA CMs, deputy CMs; BJP leaders to perform havans

BJP president Nitin Nabin inaugurated an exhibition at the party headquarters here to showcase the achievements of the NDA government over the past 12 years.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: June 10, 2026 9:17 AM IST
Narendra Modi Longest-Serving PM Live: PM Modi to chair meeting of NDA CMs, deputy CMs; BJP leaders to perform havans
Narendra Modi becomes the longest serving Prime Minister (AI Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled and NDA-governed states on June 10. The decision comes just days after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance completed 12 years in power at the Centre. Experts are of the opinion major organisational and political exercise will be held on Wednesday.

Sources also indicated that a significant reshuffle of the Union Cabinet could follow soon after the gathering. The NDA government completed 12 years in office on May 26, with the BJP and its allies planning a series of outreach campaigns and public programmes to mark the occasion. The celebrations are also expected to underline Modi’s position as the longest-serving prime minister in the NDA era.

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Nitin Nabin inaugurates exhibition on 12 years of Modi government:

BJP president Nitin Nabin inaugurated an exhibition at the party headquarters here to showcase the achievements of the NDA government over the past 12 years. According to the BJP, the exhibition highlighted the government’s major welfare initiatives since 2014, such as measures towards poverty alleviation, social justice, women’s empowerment, youth development, infrastructure expansion, digital transformation and the goal of building a developed India.

Nabin said India has set new benchmarks in service, good governance and welfare of the poor in these 12 years. “The government, guided by the principle of ‘Antyodaya’, has worked to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society,” he said in a statement. Nibin said the government took several initiatives to empower women, youth, farmers, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and other disadvantaged sections. “India is moving forward with confidence towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, with every citizen participating in this transformative journey,” he said.

Narendra Modi: Longest-Serving PM Live

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 10, 2026 9:17 AM IST

    PM Modi Live: Data shows that financial inclusion efforts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana have led to the opening of more than 58 crore bank accounts, with total deposits crossing nearly ₹3 lakh crore. Under the PM SVANidhi scheme, more than Rs 18,600 crore has been disbursed through over 1.15 crore micro-loans to support urban street vendors.

  • Jun 10, 2026 9:11 AM IST

    PM Modi Live: The expansion of metro rail networks to more than 1,100 km across 26 cities, the operation of 164 Vande Bharat trains, an increase in the number of airports from 74 to 164, and the establishment of over 2.2 lakh startups across the country are some of the other achievements of the Modi government

  • Jun 10, 2026 9:02 AM IST

    PM Modi Live: Over the last 12 years, more than 32 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for women, while the empowerment of rural women has been strengthened through over 91 lakh self-help groups.

  • Jun 10, 2026 8:48 AM IST

    PM Modi Live: While Nehru was India’s first prime minister, who served for 16 years and 286 days until his death, PM Modi is the longest-serving head of an elected government (combining his time as prime minister and Gujarat chief minister).

  • Jun 10, 2026 8:48 AM IST

    PM Modi Live: PM Modi surpassed Jawaharlal Nehru’s record to become India’s longest-serving continuously elected prime minister, reaching a 4,399-day milestone in office.

  • Jun 10, 2026 8:47 AM IST

    PM Modi Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently marked a historic milestone, completing 12 years in office. First sworn in on May 26, 2014, his tenure has been defined by a focus on comprehensive socio-economic development, infrastructure expansion, and digital transformation, with the goal of achieving a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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