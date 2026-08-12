‘Aap thoda badal gaye ho’: Modi-Kharge banter draws attention at Supriya Sule’s daughter’s wedding reception

Several top political leaders gathered in Delhi for the wedding reception of NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter. A video from the event has now gone viral, capturing a light-hearted exchange between PM Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge met at Supriya Sule's daughter's wedding. Image Credit: @_VK86/X

The current political situation is tense with the government and opposition parties taking the swipes at each other. However, a lighter side of leaders of both sides were seen at NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter’s wedding reception. A scene from the light-hearted wedding has been going viral where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Also Read | Who is Sarang Lakhani? Meet the man who married Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati Sule

What did the video show?

A video from Revati Sule’s reception has gone viral, capturing Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Rahul Gandhi and sharing a brief exchange with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge. The clip shows PM Modi greeting Rahul Gandhi with a handshake and then asking Priyanka, “Aur Priyanka, kaisi hai aap? (How are you Priyanka)” to which she replies, “Acchi hoon. Aap kaise hain? (I am well, how are you)”

PM Modi: “Priyanka, how are you?” Priyanka: “I’m good, Sir. How are you?” PM Modi: “I’m still the same.” Kharge: “Bhai Sahab, aap thoda badal gaye hain!” PM Modi: “Oh, really?” pic.twitter.com/OnPt9L2trc — (@_VK86) August 12, 2026

He says, “Main vaisa hi hoon (I am the same).” Kharge, standing close by, also joined the conversation and remarked to PM Modi, “Vaisa nahi ho, aap thoda sa badal gaye ho,” meaning, “You’re not quite the same; you’ve changed a little.”

Kharge’s comment seems to amuse PM Modi, who responds with an “Accha?” He then places a hand on Kharge’s shoulder and claps with him as the two share a brief, relaxed moment. Rahul Gandhi is also seen smiling nearby. The interaction quickly drew attention online, with senior leaders from rival political parties seen sharing a cordial moment at the wedding reception.

Why was the reception held in Delhi?

Sharad Pawar hosted the wedding reception at his 6 Janpath residence in Delhi to celebrate the marriage of Revati Sule and Nagpur-based industrialist Sarang Lakhani.

Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani tied the knot in Mumbai in June, followed by the Delhi reception. The event was attended by several senior political leaders, including Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Chirag Paswan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ramdas Athawale and Giriraj Singh.

Also Read | Who is Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati Sule? The bride whose wedding saw Shah Rukh Khan’s dance performance

Among the other attendees were Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi minister Pravesh Verma, Congress MPs Renuka Chowdhury and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, NCP leader Praful Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former Union minister Smriti Irani and IOA president PT Usha.