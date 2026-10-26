‘Was actually calling for PM Modi’s removal from power,’ says Congress worker assaulted at Mallikarjun Kharge’s event

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sparked a controversy with his remarks "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", in response to an audience member's comment that "the PM would not go anywhere", during an event in Bihar’s Patna.

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Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Patna on Sunday has triggered a major political slugfest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Following Kharge’s statement, the BJP strongly condemned his remarks, alleging that the Congress president had not only insulted the prime minister and his late father but had also hurt the dignity of the entire country.

The incident took place during a programme organised to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Krishna Singh. Kharge was addressing the gathering and, while referring to allegations of electoral malpractice, claimed that Modi would go to jail. During his speech, someone in the audience made a remark, prompting voices of “Modi nahi jayega” (Modi will not go) to be heard in the hall.

Reacting angrily, Kharge hit back from the stage, saying, “Even Modi’s father will go.” He repeated the remark three times. Following the comment, Congress workers present at the venue allegedly caught hold of the person, assaulted him and drove him out of the event venue.

How Did the Misunderstanding Arise?

After being escorted out of the hall, Santosh Kumar denied being a troublemaker or an opponent, adding a new twist to the entire incident. Santosh claimed that his words had been misunderstood because people had heard only part of what he said. He maintained that he actually wanted to see Modi removed from power.

Santosh Kumar clarified: “I was saying that Modi would not leave power until there was a revolt. However, people heard only half of the sentence, which led to the misunderstanding.” He said that while Kharge was delivering his speech, only a part of his statement was heard in the hall, following which Congress workers allegedly attacked him.

BJP worker files police complaint over Kharge’s ‘baap’ remark targeting PM Modi

A BJP worker in Bihar filed a police complaint against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An officer at Kotwali police station in Patna said a complaint was submitted on Sunday evening regarding Kharge’s comments.

“Since the incident occurred within the Gandhi Maidan police station area, we are transferring the complaint there,” he said. During an event in Patna, Kharge courted a controversy with his remarks “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” in response to an audience member’s comment that “the PM would not go anywhere”.

Krishna Kumar Singh, the BJP worker who filed the complaint, urged Kharge to apologise within 24 hours for the remarks.