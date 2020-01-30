New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led ‘Save the Constitution’ march in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala.

Addressing a rally in Kalpetta, Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the same ideology as Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin. He, however, said that PM Modi didn’t have “guts” to say it aloud.

“Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he did not believe in himself, he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody and that is the same with our Prime Minister, he only loves himself, only believes in himself,” he said.

Gandhi added, “Nathuram Godse & Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Godse.”

Furthering his scathing attack, Gandhi asked who was “Narendra Modi to decide if he was Indian”.

“Indians are being made to prove that they are Indians, who is Narendra Modi to decide if I am Indian? Who has given him the licence to decide who is Indian & who is not? I know I am an Indian & I do not have to prove it to anybody,” Gandhi asserted.

The Congress leader then went on to talk about the burning issues of jobs and unemployment. He accused the Centre of diverting attention from these topics. He asserted that implementing CAA-NRC will not bring jobs.

“Notice that whenever you ask Narendra Modi about unemployment and jobs, he suddenly distracts attention. NRC and CAA are not going to get jobs, the situation in Kashmir and burning Assam are not going to get jobs for our youth,” Gandhi said.