9 Years of PM Modi: Nine Times Prime Minister Impressed Us With His Dressing Sense

PM Modi is also a trendsetter when it comes to attire. His clothing choices create a buzz, and he is seen as a fashion icon.

PM Modi met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese | Photo: Twitter

Narendra Modi, who was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the first time in 2014 after a historic mandate from the countrymen, is set to complete nine years in power on May 30. He is a dynamic leader with a development-oriented vision who has taken several landmark decisions that have transformed the country.

PM Modi is also a trendsetter when it comes to attire. His clothing choices create a buzz, and he is seen as a fashion icon. It is difficult to ignore PM’s signature half-sleeve kurtas and crisp formals. The selection of colors, ranging from lime green to bright blue, reflects PM Modi’s can-do attitude and willingness to try new things.

During his visits to foreign countries, the Prime Minister chooses to wear mostly linen and khadi kurtas paired with sharply-tailored jackets. And it doesn’t stop there. He is also known for his vibrant colored pagdis and stylish hats.

As we reflect on PM Modi’s nine years in office, let’s revisit some of his most stylish moments:

One cannot forget the navy-blue suit that the Prime Minister wore during his meeting with United States President Barack Obama in 2015. The suit made headlines as the yellow stripes were actually his name, ‘Narendra Damodardas Modi,’ woven into the fabric. The suit was later auctioned and purchased by Surat-based Laljibhai Tulsibai Patel for Rs 4,31,31,311, with the amount being donated to Modi’s Namami Gange project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

In 2017, when PM Modi met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit to India, he donned a pastel pink-coloured jacket over a kurta. By wearing a pink jacket, the Prime Minister showed that he isn’t afraid of wearing colours that are traditionally considered feminine.

In 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Charles, he looked stylish in a black Nehru-collar suit, matching it with a chequered pocket square.

In 2020, for the ‘diya jalao: 9 pm-9 minutes’ event, the Prime Minister wore Kerala’s traditional Mundu with a blue kara (border). He paired the Mundu with a long sky-blue kurta and an Assamese gamosa. This traditional attire conveyed a message of national unity.

Some more glimpses from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/uL7Aujsx9t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

During his visit to Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve, PM Modi was seen sporting camouflage clothing and a hat. He was there to release the latest tiger census data, marking the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger.’

#IndianOil is grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for supporting the #IndianOil #Unbottled Campaign and wearing the sustainably-made Jacket, crafted from recycled PET bottles. We are committed to your vision of a greener India.@HardeepSPuri @Rameswar_Teli https://t.co/YW9bEXKZla — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) February 8, 2023

PM Narendra Modi also conveys messages through his dressing. In February this year, he attended the Parliament wearing a jacket made from recycled plastic bottles, sending a message about sustainability. The light-blue sleeveless ‘sadri’ jacket was presented to him by the Indian Oil Corporation during the inauguration of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru city.

In traditional attire, playing the Yoochin.https://t.co/jxFDMywQBu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2015

In 2015, during his visit to Mongolia, the Prime Minister turned heads by wearing a traditional white fedora and flowing Mongolian robe in Ulan Bator.

Sharing highlights from a special visit to Papua New Guinea. Have a look… pic.twitter.com/Di6OrSWCm7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

During his visit to Papua New Guinea for talks with Pacific leaders, PM Modi wore an elegant green jacket with a white kurta and black shoes. He was welcomed by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, who touched his feet at the airport.

#WATCH | “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss,” says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney pic.twitter.com/3nwrmjvDaR — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Recently, during his visit to Sydney, PM Modi gave tough competition to his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, by wearing an elegant white kurta with a black jacket. The Australian PM praised PM Modi, stating, “Prime Minister Modi is the boss.”

PM Narendra Modi is a dynamic leader, and if there’s anyone who can let their clothes speak for them, it has to be him.

