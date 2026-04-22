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PM Modi pays homage to victims of Pahalgam terror attack, says India will never bow to any form of terror

To recall, on April 22, 2025, terrorists from Pakistan killed 26 people, mostly innocent tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir. In response, India launched a military operation on May 7.

Published date india.com Published: April 22, 2026 8:33 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
PM Modi pays homage to victims of Pahalgam terror attack, says India will never bow to any form of terror
PM Modi- File image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary. In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed his solidarity with their families and said that the victims “will never be forgotten.” He called the April 22, 2025 attack a tragedy that continues to weigh on the nation’s conscience and asserted that the country will not bow to any form of terror.

“Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss,” he said in a post on X. “As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” the Prime Minister added.

To recall, on April 22, 2025, terrorists from Pakistan killed 26 people, mostly innocent tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir. In response, India launched a military operation on May 7, targeting and destroying multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

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Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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