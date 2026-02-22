Home

News

PM Modi in UPs Meerut Today LIVE: Narendra Modi to inaugurate Metro and Namo Bharat Train today | Key details here

live

PM Modi in UP’s Meerut Today LIVE: Narendra Modi to inaugurate Metro and Namo Bharat Train today | Key details here

At around 1 PM, the prime minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut today. As per the schedule, the prime minister will flag off the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station at 12.30 pm. From there, he will undertake Metro Ride till Meerut South Station. At around 1 PM, the PM will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut. He will then dedicate to the entire nation the 82 Km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. He will inaugurate the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Namo Bharat: India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System

Namo Bharat is designed to operate at speeds of up to 180 km per hour.

Namo Bharat is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System.

It will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace.

Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is one of the four Namo Bharat stations to be commissioned with this inauguration.

It is strategically located as a major multi-modal hub, seamlessly connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road.

PM Modi in UP’s Meerut Today LIVE:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.