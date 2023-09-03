PM Modi Rubbishes China’s, Pakistan’s Protests Over G20 Meet in Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu And Kashmir

PM Narendra Modi has rejected the objections raised by China and Pakistan over G20 meets in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the debt crisis is indeed a matter of great concern for the world, especially developing countries. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi On China’s, Pakistan’s Protests: PM Narendra Modi has rejected the objections raised by China and Pakistan over G20 meets that were held in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. While interacting with the news agency PTI the PM said, “It’s natural to hold meets in every part of the country. Many positive impacts are coming out of India’s G20 Presidency. Some very close to my heart.”

Trending Now

He said, “Ours is such a vast, beautiful, and diverse nation. When G20 meetings are happening, isn’t it natural that meetings will be held in every part of our country?

You may like to read

“In the three decades before 2014, our country saw many governments that were unstable and therefore, unable to get much done. But in the last few years, the people have given a decisive mandate, which has led to a stable government, predictable policies, and clarity in the overall direction.”

On India Becoming Third Largest Economy By 2030

In response to the question of India becoming the third largest economy by 2030 and where he saw India in the “Amritkaal year of 2047” he said, “For a long time in world history, India was one of the top economies of the world. Later, due to the impact of colonization of various kinds, our global footprint was reduced. But now, India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business!

“I have said earlier too that the period till 2047 is a huge opportunity.”

He further said, “By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries. Our economy will be even more inclusive and innovative. Our poor people will comprehensively win the battle against poverty. Health, education and social sector outcomes will be among the best in the world.”

On The Challenge Of Debt Restructuring In Global South

On the issue of debt restructuring in the Global South, the PM said that the debt crisis is indeed a matter of great concern for the world, especially developing countries. Citizens from different countries are keenly following the decisions being taken by governments in this regard and there are some appreciable results too.

“First, countries that are going through debt crisis or have gone through it, have begun to give greater importance to financial discipline. Second, others who have seen some countries facing tough times due to the debt crisis are conscious of avoiding the same missteps,” said PM Modi.

On G20 Presidency

Referring to India’s G20 presidency the prime minister said, “Our G20 Presidency has placed a significant emphasis on addressing the global challenges posed by debt vulnerabilities, especially for nations in the Global South. G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors have acknowledged the good progress in debt treatment of Common Framework countries and beyond the Common Framework too. We have also been greatly sensitive to the needs of our valued neighbour, Sri Lanka, during their tough times.

“To accelerate global debt restructuring efforts, the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, a joint initiative of the IMF, World Bank, and the G20 Presidency was launched earlier this year. This will strengthen communication among key stakeholders and facilitate effective debt treatment.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES