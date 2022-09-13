India-Pakistan talks: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is scheduled to be held on September 15-16 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. It is reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif are likely to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit. If things go by as reported, then this would be the first meeting between the two leaders since Shehbaz Sharif took charge as the Prime Minister of Pakistan following the removal of Imran Khan.Also Read - Cheetah Translocation At Kuno National Park; Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inspects Site Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

PM Modi is visiting Uzbekistan at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How Ineligible Farmers Need to Return Installment Amount

To recall, PM Modi had visited Pakistan and met the then PM Nawaz Sharif when he landed in Lahore on December 25, 2015, in a surprise stop-over to the country while on his way back to Delhi after completing a day-long visit to Afghanistan. It was the first visit to Pakistan by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 10 years. Also Read - Delhi Police Issue Advisory For Those Visiting The Newly Inaugurated Central Vista

According to the official sources, PM Modi will be visiting Samarkand to attend the 22nd meeting of the SCO council of heads of state. The SCO is the largest regional bloc in the world comprising eight full members, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

The Indian Prime Minister is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO summit.

The SCO summit will be attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), President of Turkmenistan, and other invited guests, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

At the summit, the leaders would be reviewing SCO’s activities over the past 20 years and discuss various aspects related to multilateral cooperation as well as issues of regional and global importance, official sources said.