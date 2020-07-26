



Load More

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday. PM Modi is expected to pay his tributes to the jawans as nation is observing the 21st anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil war. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: 67th Episode of PM Modi's Monthly Radio Programme Today

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today’s Mann Ki Baat, which begins shortly”, PM Modi tweeted earlier in the day. Also Read - SSR Case: PM Modi 'Acknowledges' Subramanian Swamy's Letter Requesting For a CBI Inquiry

Notably, the Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country’s Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. Also Read - Unlock 3.0 or Countrywide Lockdown Again? PM Modi to Meet CMs on July 27 Amid Rapid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi on June 28 had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country’s history shows that it [India] has always overcome them.

“There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges.”